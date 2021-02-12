.
Saudi Arabia records 353 COVID-19 cases, four deaths, 305 recoveries in 24 hours

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A man in a wheelchair after he received dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 353 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 372,073, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Four people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus, according to the ministry. The virus-related death toll in the country is now 6,424.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 362,947 after 305 people recovered from the virus.

Local vaccine trials

A university in Saudi Arabia has started the first phase of clinical trials for the production of a local COVID-19 vaccine with the support of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

The Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University began the trial this week after its vaccine proved its efficacy against the coronavirus, according to local media reports.

