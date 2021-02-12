.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 3,307 new cases of COVID-19, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths

A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, 2020 in Dubai. (AFP)
A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Dubai. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE records 3,307 new cases of COVID-19, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

According to NCEMA, 164,551 COVID-19 tests were carried out as part of the country's effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The total number of recoveries is now 323,191, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

The ministry’s statement added that the infected individuals are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary care to recover from the virus.

The UAE is currently leading one of the world's most efficient COVID-19 vaccination drives. More than 4 million people have been vaccinated within the country with Thursday's vaccinations alone accounting for 107,550 vaccinations, state news agency WAM reported.

Read more:

From blockchain to vaccines: How the UAE is contributing to global COVID-19 research

UAE records 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 recoveries and 18 deaths

This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More