The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

According to NCEMA, 164,551 COVID-19 tests were carried out as part of the country's effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health conducts 164,551 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,307 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 3,404 recoveries and 12 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 12, 2021

The total number of recoveries is now 323,191, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

The ministry’s statement added that the infected individuals are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary care to recover from the virus.

The UAE is currently leading one of the world's most efficient COVID-19 vaccination drives. More than 4 million people have been vaccinated within the country with Thursday's vaccinations alone accounting for 107,550 vaccinations, state news agency WAM reported.

