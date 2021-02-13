.
.
.
.
Language

Algeria’s president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers. (Reuters)
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Algeria’s president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.

Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to undergo surgery on his foot.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The treatment “was not medically urgent” and should have taken place during Tebboune’s previous stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement in January.

Tebboune had stayed in Germany more than two months for treatment for coronavirus before returning home late in December.

Algerians have been awaiting the implementation of economic and political reforms he promised after succeeding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down in 2019 following mass protests after two decades in power.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to take steps aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil and gas, which account for 60 percent of the state budget and 94 percent of total export revenue.

The North African OPEC member country has been under financial pressure due to a sharp fall in energy earnings, forcing the government to cut spending and delay some planned investment projects.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary  Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary 
Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases  Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More