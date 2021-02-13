Dubai Police have fined a tour operator over $13,600 (AED 50,000) for not adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures on outdoor activities, the latest incident in which it has fined establishments amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, fines a tour operator AED 50,000 after being found organizing an outdoor gathering without adhering to precautionary measures,” Dubai Media Office tweeted on Friday.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ, in cooperation with @dubaitourism, fines a tour operator AED 50,000 after being found organising an outdoor gathering without adhering to precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/0XaPt4rGl7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 12, 2021

The UAE on Friday recorded 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed.

The tour operator fined on Friday is one of several establishments that have faced hefty fines for violating precautionary measures that were placed recently to curb a rise in cases.

Before the weekend, Dubai authorities issued a fine of $13,600 (AED 50,000) to the organizer of a yacht party, while each partygoer was fined $4,000 (AED 15,000) for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to the Dubai Media Office.

A day earlier, the same fines were imposed on an organizer and attendees of a private house party for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In January, authorities issued tighter restrictions on social gatherings, weddings, restaurants and gyms, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management outlined the new rules which included reducing the number of attendees at social events, increasing the required distance between tables at restaurants and workout equipment at gyms.

