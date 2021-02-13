Indian citizens are being told to avoid visiting their country’s consulate in Dubai unless for absolutely necessary reasons amid an uptick in COVID cases being reported in the United Arab Emirates, according to a consulate letter.

“Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless necessary,” the consulate said in a statement published on its Twitter account.

“They should, instead, make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the consulate without having to physically visit the office.”

The consulate advised Indian citizens to call their toll free number, use the PBSK mobile app, send an email or WhatsApp instead.

The UAE on Friday recorded 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 recoveries and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed.

Indians make up the largest expatriate population in the UAE with 3.42 million people living and working in the country.

