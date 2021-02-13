.
.
.
.
Language

Iran faces COVID surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch

This picture taken on April 11, 2019 shows the Karun River which has burst its banks in Ahwaz, the capital of Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan. (AFP)
This picture taken on April 11, 2019 shows the Karun River which has burst its banks in Ahwaz, the capital of Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Iran faces COVID surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran declared 10 southwestern communities as high-risk COVID-19 “red” zones as a consignment of 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived on Friday, Iranian media reported.

Iran launched a vaccination drive on Tuesday, two weeks after declaring there were no “red” cities left in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. The inoculation focuses on hospital intensive care personnel as authorities await enough vaccines for the general population.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But Ahwaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province and nine other cities and towns were declared “red” zones after a rise in cases and health authorities ordered non-essential businesses to close, the semi-official news agency ISNA said.

“Following a decrease in the observance of health precautions and the belief that the situation has returned to normal, the number of referrals to hospitals has increased,” Farhad Abolnejadian, head of the medical university in Ahvaz, was quoted by ISNA as saying. “Three hospitals in Ahvaz are at full capacity.”

State television said 100,000 of the 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine that Iran had ordered arrived on Friday and Russia may increase the order to 5 million shots and allow Iran to produce the vaccine locally.

Iran plans to vaccinate 1.3 million people by March 20.

Iran also expects to receive more than 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s shot, despite a ban by its top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on importing U.S.- and British-made vaccines, which he said were unreliable and may be used to spread the infection.

Officials have refrained from referring to Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca’s British ties.

Iran has recorded 1.5 million cases and 58,809 deaths, with the death toll of 58 on Friday at its lowest for more than eight months, according to health ministry data.

Tehran launched human trials of the first of its three domestic vaccine candidates in December.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More