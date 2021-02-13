Saudi Arabia detected 337 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 363,303, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The capital Riyadh reported the highest number of new cases with 161 infections.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the Kingdom to 6,423.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 372,410 after 356 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Local vaccine trials



A university in Saudi Arabia has started the first phase of clinical trials for the production of a local COVID-19 vaccine with the support of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

The Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University began the trial this week after its vaccine proved its efficacy against the coronavirus, according to local media reports.

