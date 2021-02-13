.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia detects 337 COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia detects 337 COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia detected 337 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 363,303, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The capital Riyadh reported the highest number of new cases with 161 infections.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the Kingdom to 6,423.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 372,410 after 356 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Local vaccine trials


A university in Saudi Arabia has started the first phase of clinical trials for the production of a local COVID-19 vaccine with the support of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

The Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University began the trial this week after its vaccine proved its efficacy against the coronavirus, according to local media reports.

Read more:

Saudi Arabian university begins first phase of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Saudi Arabia temporary shuts down 10 mosques after COVID-19 infections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases  Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 
Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary  Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary 

Before you go

Anti-coup protesters march in Yangon, commemorate independence hero Aung San
Anti-coup protesters march in Yangon, commemorate independence hero Aung San

Explore More