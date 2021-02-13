.
UAE surpasses 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people

A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed that they have administered more than five million COVID-19 doses since beginning a coronavirus vaccination drive, with a rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people.

Over the past 24 hours, 103,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, raising the total of doses given so far to 5,005,264 doses as of Saturday, February 13.

“With a collaborative effort of the health sector and the commitment of the #UAE community, we announce today that we have exceeded 5 million doses since the launch of the national vaccine campaign of COVID-19,” the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a tweet.

The UAE reported fifteen COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest number of new coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The coronavirus-related death toll in the country now stands at 1,001, according to officials.

Meanwhile, 3589 people recovered from the virus, which raises the total number of recoveries in the country to 326,780.

The UAE’s emirate of Dubai has had to increase its healthcare capacity in recent weeks, recruiting workers from abroad and increasing beds for coronavirus patients to deal with the rising number of cases.

