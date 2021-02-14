.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19

A health worker conducts a test at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in the suburb of Northcote in Auckland. (File photo)
A health worker conducts a test at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in the suburb of Northcote in Auckland. (File photo)
Coronavirus

New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand confirmed a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the community Sunday, with a family of three testing positive including a woman who works for a catering firm servicing international flights.

“They are new and active infections,” Health Minister Chris Hipkins said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Authorities downplayed any link to inflight meals because of an eight-day gap between the woman’s last day at work and when she tested positive.

“There are a number of gaps in our knowledge around these cases,” Hipkins said.

“One of the things I’m looking for is more information on the likely source ... that’s still a piece of the puzzle that’s missing.

“We’ll also be looking for whether there is any evidence COVID-19 could be out there in the community and circulating amongst others.”

New Zealand detected several cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, ending a run of more than two months with no cases in the community.

Those cases were traced back to a hotel where the people had completed quarantine after traveling from overseas.

The woman and her daughter tested positive Saturday before the father returned a positive sample Sunday.

Hipkins said there was no immediate need to introduce new restrictions while health officials investigated the source of the infection.

The daughter’s school will be closed for two days while all staff and pupils are tested.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern canceled commitments in Auckland to return to the capital Wellington to be briefed on the outbreak.

Ardern has been widely praised for her management of the pandemic, with New Zealand recording just 25 deaths and less than 2,000 cases in a population of five million.

The country closed its borders and implemented a strict five-week lockdown in March and April last year.

Most restrictions have since been lifted, with occasional virus outbreaks being quickly contained.

Ardern has said borders were likely to remain closed for the rest of this year while the pandemic continued to rage worldwide.

Read more:

New Zealand to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 20

New Zealand investigates new COVID-19 community case linked to quarantine facility

New Zealand borders to remain shut for most of 2021: PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000 UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000
US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public Abu Dhabi pair arrested over video showing man with positive COVID-19 test in public
Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
‘I will not be silenced’: Kuwaiti women launch #MeToo movement to stop harassment ‘I will not be silenced’: Kuwaiti women launch #MeToo movement to stop harassment

Before you go

US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent
US can't have it both ways with Houthis: Michael Pregent

Explore More