New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the city of Auckland into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three COVID-19 cases emerged in the community.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The city’s 1.7 million residents were told to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three lockdown begins, with schools and businesses to close except for essential services.

Ardern said the lockdown is “just in case it could be one of the more transmissible strains of Covid that we need to act with a high degree of caution around.”

Read more:

New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19

New Zealand to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 20

New Zealand investigates new COVID-19 community case linked to quarantine facility