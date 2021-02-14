.
New Zealand locks down largest city Auckland amid COVID-19 outbreak

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the city of Auckland into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three COVID-19 cases emerged in the community.

The city’s 1.7 million residents were told to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three lockdown begins, with schools and businesses to close except for essential services.

Ardern said the lockdown is “just in case it could be one of the more transmissible strains of Covid that we need to act with a high degree of caution around.”

