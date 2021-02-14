Sanofi’s two Covid-19 vaccines are entering new phases of trials in coming weeks and both could be available by the end of the year, said Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi’s vaccine candidates are being jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc and will enter another Phase II trial later this month, and there have been no problems with getting the right formulations, Triomphe said in a phone interview in response to an earlier report in JDD.

The company’s messenger RNA-based vaccine candidate -- being jointly developed with Translate Bio Inc. -- will probably enter early stage trials in March and could be approved by end of year if regulators don’t demand large-scale late-stage trials, he said.

