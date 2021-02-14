.
Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, 282 recoveries

Medina resident receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Via @SaudiMOH Twitter)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 282 recoveries, bringing the total to 372,732 cases and 363,586 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by four to 6,433 in the Kingdom.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There are 2,714 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 459 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will extend its COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days starting Sunday night on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

The decision was made with health authorities in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom, which has seen a spike in new cases in recent weeks.

The restrictions will be in effect for a total of 30 days from the day authorities first imposed the new restrictions on February 3.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Saudi Arabia detects 337 COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

