Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 282 recoveries, bringing the total to 372,732 cases and 363,586 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by four to 6,433 in the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (322) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (282) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (363,585) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/JZaKE1zM05 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 14, 2021

There are 2,714 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 459 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will extend its COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days starting Sunday night on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

The decision was made with health authorities in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom, which has seen a spike in new cases in recent weeks.

The restrictions will be in effect for a total of 30 days from the day authorities first imposed the new restrictions on February 3.

