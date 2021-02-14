Britain has now given 15 million people their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, the minister in charge of the vaccination program said on Twitter on Sunday.

“15,000,000! Amazing team,” Nadim Zahawi tweeted, citing data compiled by the I news website using totals from each of the United Kingdom’s four constituent countries. The official data will be published at around 1600 GMT.

