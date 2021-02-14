British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a World Health organization COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism from the US.

“We do share concerns that they get full cooperation and they get the answers they need, and so we’ll be pushing for it to have full access, get all the data it needs,” Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared US concerns.

The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has “deep concerns” about the way the findings of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 report were communicated.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from “alteration by the Chinese government”, echoing concerns raised by the administration of former President Donald Trump, who also moved to quit the WHO over the issue.

