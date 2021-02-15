.
.
.
.
Language

Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to tech to combat COVID-19 fears

A robot by CTRL Robotics company provides room service in the Sky Hotel in Sandton, South Africa, on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
A robot by CTRL Robotics company provides room service in the Sky Hotel in Sandton, South Africa, on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to tech to combat COVID-19 fears

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg’s wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For the three concierges couldn’t breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they’re robots.

Robot hospitality is not new - Japanese hotels have been deploying them for years and in 2015 Tokyo’s Henn’na, or ‘Strange’, hotel became the first to be fully staffed by machines.

Several robot-staffed Tokyo hotels are now using them to serve guests with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

But Hotel Sky, which launched this year, is the first in Africa to use automated attendants, a concept that could cause a stir in a country with one of the world’s worst jobless rates.

Unemployment is at 30.8 percent, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last Thursday.

“It’ll never replace people, but it is going to change the space,” Paul Kelley, Hotel Sky Managing Director, told Reuters.

A receptionist asks for information from a robot by CTRL Robotics company in the hall of the Sky Hotel in Sandton, South Africa, on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
A receptionist asks for information from a robot by CTRL Robotics company in the hall of the Sky Hotel in Sandton, South Africa, on January 29, 2021. (AFP)

“I think that it is the future,” he said, adding that they planned to launch an offshoot in Cape Town next month.

Lexi, Micah and Ariel deliver room service, provide travel information and can drag up to 300kg of luggage from the marble-floored lobby to the rooms.

If the hotel receives a guest with COVID-19 symptoms, the robots could be deployed instead of people as a precaution.

Otherwise, “guests can choose whether they want to interact with staff members or make use of the self service, which is all controlled by their phone,” Herman Brits, the hotel’s general manager, said.

Steve Pinto, CEO of CTRL Robotics, which supplies the droids, said they could also scan customers’ facial expressions to determine how happy they were.

“It helps management to understand how customers are experiencing the facilities at the hotel,” he said, after getting a robot painted in a riotous orange and white pattern to take a selfie.

Reaction to the robots has been mixed. Even highly intelligent robots don’t always “get” what you want.

“I think the world is moving towards this digital space, but we are not used to it,” hotel guest Ernest Mulenga said. “The human touch is still something that is appealing to me.”

Read more:

Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity

Coronavirus: UK warns against booking overseas holidays

Coronavirus: Half of Swiss hotels, restaurants risk bankruptcy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA
Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020 Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree
Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt

Before you go

Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: Syrian state med
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: Syrian state med

Explore More