Saudi Arabia confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 373,046, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 154 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 60 in the Eastern region and 47 in Mecca.

The death toll slightly increased to 6,438 after five individuals died due to COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries reached 363,926 after 341 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, according to the health ministry.

Due to a recent spike in cases, authorities on Sunday extended the Kingdom's COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

The restrictions will be in effect for a total of 30 days from the day authorities first imposed the new restrictions on February 3.

Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia suspended entry to the Kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.

The Kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world’s biggest economy, saw daily infections fall from a peak above 4,000 in June to dip below the 100 mark in early January.



