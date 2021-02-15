Saudi Arabia shut down eight mosques on Monday after several worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.



Authorities have so far shut down 70 total mosques while 57 were allowed reopen after they were fully prepared and completely sanitized.



Four of the newly shutdown mosques are located in the city of Riyadh, which has seen the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Health.





Meanwhile, the other mosques are located in Medina, Tabook, al-Khobar and al-Bahar areas.



Authorities reiterated the importance of worshipers complying with all preventative measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, adding that non-compliance may endanger everyone.



Due to a recent spike in cases, authorities on Sunday extended the Kingdom's COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

The restrictions will be in effect for a total of 30 days from the day authorities first imposed the new restrictions on February 3.

Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia suspended entry to the Kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.

The Kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world’s biggest economy, saw daily infections fall from a peak above 4,000 in June to dip below the 100 mark in early January.

With Reuters

