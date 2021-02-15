.
Language

UAE records 3,123 new COVID-19 cases, 4,892 recoveries and 12 deaths

A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, 2020 in Dubai. (AFP)
UAE records 3,123 new COVID-19 cases, 4,892 recoveries and 12 deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The UAE recorded 3,123 new coronavirus cases, 4,892 recoveries and 12 deaths within the last 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

According to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), 162,774 tests were conducted and the 13 deaths that occurred were due to underlying complications.

NCEMA's website states the cumulative number of currently active cases is 14,137, the total number of diagnosed cases is 351,895 and the death toll stood at 1,027 as of February 15.

The country, with a population of nearly 10 million, is currently leading one of the world’s most efficient vaccination drives, with over 5 million administered vaccinations so far.

The UAE has been encouraging citizens and residents to get vaccinated against the virus and is currently offering the Sinopharm vaccine. Dubai, one of the seven emirates, has offered Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines to its residents and citizens.

