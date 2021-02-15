The UAE recorded 3,123 new coronavirus cases, 4,892 recoveries and 12 deaths within the last 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

According to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), 162,774 tests were conducted and the 13 deaths that occurred were due to underlying complications.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

NCEMA's website states the cumulative number of currently active cases is 14,137, the total number of diagnosed cases is 351,895 and the death toll stood at 1,027 as of February 15.



The country, with a population of nearly 10 million, is currently leading one of the world’s most efficient vaccination drives, with over 5 million administered vaccinations so far.



The UAE has been encouraging citizens and residents to get vaccinated against the virus and is currently offering the Sinopharm vaccine. Dubai, one of the seven emirates, has offered Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines to its residents and citizens.

Read more:

Dubai's Emaar Malls' profit falls by two-thirds during COVID-19 pandemic

Business owners ponder whether to require COVID-19 shots

Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance: Experts