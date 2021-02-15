.
.
.
.
UK’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine supply expected to increase: Health secretary

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attending a debate on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in the House of Commons in London. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

Britain expects its weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to increase over time, enabling it to continue giving people the first dose of the vaccine as it starts also giving the second dose, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“We do hope that the total quantity of supply per week will increase over time as the manufacturing gets faster, that is in the plan,” he told BBC Radio.

“What we can commit to is reaching all those in categories one to nine with the offer of a jab by the end of April whilst at the same time doing the second doses which are baked into the schedule.”

