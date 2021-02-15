.
.
.
.
Language

First COVID-19 shipment arrives in New Zealand: PM

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media regarding the latest case of coronavirus infections, at the parliament in Auckland on August 12, 2020. (AFP)
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media regarding the latest case of coronavirus infections, at the parliament in Auckland on August 12, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

First COVID-19 shipment arrives in New Zealand: PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

The first shipment of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has arrived in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on Tuesday, she added.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Auckland’s residents were plunged into a new three-day level 3 lockdown on Sunday while the rest of the country was put on level 2 restrictions after three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown

New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19

New Zealand to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 20

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Dubai property firm Emaar’s 2020 profit plunges, DAMAC posts wider loss Dubai property firm Emaar’s 2020 profit plunges, DAMAC posts wider loss
Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More