Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Saudi Arabia will launch the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The second phase will see more categories given their first dose of the vaccine, widen the reach of vaccination availability across the Kingdom and increase accessibility with more daily appointments.

The Ministry urged citizens and residents to register for the free COVID-19 vaccine via the "Sehaty" mobile application.

The second stage of the Kingdom's coronavirus vaccination campaign targets the following groups:

Citizens and residents over 50 years, and health practitioners.

Those with one of the following chronic diseases: asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease, including coronary artery disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, active cancer, and those with obesity and a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30-40.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah confirmed on Monday that new batches of the coronavirus vaccine have arrived in the Kingdom after an interruption in supply due to "circumstances beyond their control."

The Kingdom reported a surge in the number of daily new coronavirus cases recently and authorities warned of a second lockdown if the public didn't adhere to precautionary measures.

