Dubai-based Emirates SkyCargo on Tuesday signed an agreement with UNICEF to prioritize the transport of COVID-19 vaccines and essential medical supplies to countries around the world to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

“The announcement is the latest in a series of measures undertaken by the freight division of Emirates to support global communities in recovering from the devastating impact of COVID-19,” the release said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Emirates Airline last week said it would make daily deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to countries with low storage capacities as part of an initiative to accelerate global jab distribution.

Emirates SkyCargo provides services for the transport of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals including vaccines, the company said.

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways says ‘100 pct of our crew are vaccinated’

The company added that the cargo carrier features a global network spanning six continents, a modern fleet of widebody only aircraft as well as “state of the art European Union (EU) GDP certified infrastructure at its hub in Dubai for the secure transport of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.”

For his part, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President of Cargo, Nabil Sultan, said: “every single day counts in the fight against COVID-19 and the sooner that communities can have access to COVID-19 vaccines, the sooner they can curb the spread of the virus and get back on their feet.”

Emirates SkyCargo is proud to join hands with @UNICEF for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies around the world. https://t.co/FsZdPfQZ6E #EmiratesSkyCargo pic.twitter.com/P4n1rziVBQ — Emirates Airline (@emirates) February 16, 2021

“Emirates SkyCargo has been committed to the fight against the pandemic from the very early stages and we have rolled out a number of initiatives to expedite the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through Dubai,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In October 2020, Emirates SkyCargo announced that it was setting up the world’s largest EU GDP certified airside distribution hub dedicated for the storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

International travel is likely to remain subdued until the end of the year as countries reintroduce tough restrictions to control COVID-19 infections, the head of Dubai-based airline Emirates said last week.

Read more:

UAE to provide coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly

Emirates airline expects full fleet return this year as vaccines renew confidence

Coronavirus: UAE’s Emirates airlines launches free multi-risk travel insurance