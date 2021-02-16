A new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived in Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced.

The DHA has distributed the new batch across DHA health centers, which are dedicated to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, according to a statement from the health body.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The DHA did not confirm how many many doses were in the new shipment.

In January, the DHA announced that Dubai had postponed its Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination campaign for people scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine, amid a global supply shortage of the dose.

The DHA begun its vaccination campaign last December, where it started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As the campaign expanded, the authority began providing the Sinopharm and Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccines as well, in order to provide the public with an opportunity to choose between various types of vaccinations.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s clinical support services and nursing sector and chairperson of the COVID-19 vaccination steering committee, said that the vaccination campaign is currently targeting Emirati and resident elders, people with chronic disease who have a valid Dubai visa, frontliners and vital sector workers in both the public and private sector.

She stressed that priority will be given to elders who are above 60-years-old.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Khaja said that targeted groups can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling the DHA Contact center on 800342. She pointed out that appointments for frontliners and vital sector workers will be scheduled in coordination and cooperation with government departments and the institutions in which they work.

Dr Al Khaja stressed the DHA’s great interest in simplifying all procedures for obtaining the vaccines and facilitating the journey of those targeted for vaccination, in addition to its keenness to provide a safe and healthy environment in all its medical centers and facilities.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai temporarily postpones Pfizer vaccine campaign amid global shortage

UAE surpasses 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people

Dubai airport sees passenger traffic drop 70 percent amid COVID-19 pandemic