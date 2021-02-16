Seventy-six percent of residents in the United Arab Emirate believe that with the current progress being made in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, life will go back to normal in a year’s time, a survey found.

The G42 Healthcare survey, conducted by YouGov in January 2021, sampled a total of 1,011 UAE residents. It found that not only did they have high hopes for the country’s recovery, but that the top three most important reasons for taking the jabs were: Safety, no major side effects and keeping their families safe.

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents claimed that safety and efficacy were their key motivators for taking the vaccine, followed by the lack of major side effects, at 50 percent.

Some of the survey’s other findings were that 37 percent of respondents were motivated to take the vaccine as a national duty while 33 percent said they would do so as a social duty to the community and to contribute as global citizens.

“The [survey] results show that we have an informed public that is making choices based on science, their personal considerations, and their contribution to their communities and society. We are truly encouraged and will continue our collaborative efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy.

The UAE is currently leading one of the most efficient vaccination programs in the world, with over five million vaccinations already administered. This brings the distribution rate to 51.43 doses per 100 people.

The country aims to vaccinate half the population by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and the emirate of Dubai believes that it is on track to vaccinate 100 percent of its population by the end of the year, state news agency WAM earlier reported.

A further breakdown of the findings suggest that seven percent believed the vaccine would restore normalcy within a month and 16 percent believed that it would take between one to three months. Twenty-six percent said they expected this to be the case within three to six months, while 27 percent said it would happen within six to 12 months.

