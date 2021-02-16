.
.
.
.
Language

Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variant

British Airways flight crew wear protective face masks as they arrive at Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport in west London. (File photo: AFP)
British Airways flight crew wear protective face masks as they arrive at Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport in west London. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of March 16 due to a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.

Read more:

South African COVID-19 variant found in Thailand amid quarantine

Explainer: Coronavirus shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken  US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken 
Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min
Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18 Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More