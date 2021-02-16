.
A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
UAE detects 3,236 COVID-19 cases as death toll climbs by 14 to 1,041

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported on Tuesday 3,236 cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, after over 193,000 tests were conducted across the country.

The total number of confirmed infections is now 355,131, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Fourteen people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,041.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 340,365 after 3,634 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Vaccines for the elderly

The UAE will provide coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

“The ministry gives special priority to senior citizens and is keen to provide them with outstanding health services in recognition of their great contributions to society,” state news agency WAM reported.

