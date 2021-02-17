.
.
.
.
Language

Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

A Bahraini man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC), in Manama. (Reuters)
A Bahraini man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Manama. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport for citizens and residents who have received the dose – one of the first countries in the world to do so.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The BeAware app enables individual to show their immunity status two weeks after receiving both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, when antibodies against the disease have started developing, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Once a person has received both their doses, the app will display a “COVID-19 Vaccinated” shield accompanied by an official certificate that details their name, date of birth, nationality, and when each dose was received, BNA said.

A Bahraini man waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC), in Manama. (Reuters)
A Bahraini man waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC), in Manama. (Reuters)

“The move comes as the International Monetary Fund released new figures projecting Bahrain’s economy will grow by 3.3 percent in 2021, driven by its quick policy response to minimize the impact of the pandemic. This has included rapid and widespread access to vaccinations and salary subsidies,” the government said in a statement.

Authorities will also be able to verify the validity of the certificate by scanning the QR code on the app that is linked to a national vaccine register.

A woman displays her COVID-19 vaccine certificate in front of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital Manama, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
A woman displays her COVID-19 vaccine certificate in front of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital Manama, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)

Citizens and residents will only be vaccine certified if they received two doses of a vaccine with a 21-day period between each.

Bahrain has authorized the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the American Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, the British AstraZeneca-Oxford, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Read more:

Bahrain approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: State TV

Bahrain’s door-to-door vaccination campaign: All you need to know

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More