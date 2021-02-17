.
Mexico COVID-19 infections surpass two million

A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. for a late stage-trial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oaxaca, Mexico November 6, 2020.(Reuters/Jorge Luis Plata)
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. for a late stage-trial against COVID-19, in Oaxaca, Mexico November 6, 2020.(File photo:Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Mexico City

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Mexico topped the two million mark, with almost 176,000 dead, the health ministry said late Tuesday.

In the previous 24 hours, the country recorded another 8,683 new infections, bringing the total to 2,004,575 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recorded 1,329 new deaths in the same period, bringing the total toll to 175,986 since the first case was diagnosed on February 27, 2020.

According to an AFP count based on official figures, Mexico is the 13th worst-hit country in the world, but experts have warned the actual case total there could be higher thanks to less testing than many other countries.

