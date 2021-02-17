.
Saudi Arabia reports 334 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

This picture taken on December 17, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah waiting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 334 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 373,702, and the death toll to 6,445, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 349 to 364,646.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 169 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while the Eastern Province had 62 new cases, and Mecca had 42.

There are 2,611 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 480 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Saudi Arabia will launch the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The second phase will see more categories given their first dose of the vaccine, widen the reach of vaccination availability across the Kingdom and increase accessibility with more daily appointments.

