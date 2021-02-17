The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,452 new cases of the COVID-19 disease and 14 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official news agency WAM.

For more on the coronavirus, visit our dedicated page.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced that 3,570 patients had recovered in that time.

Deaths from the virus in the UAE have reached a total of 1,055.

Cases have spiked since the beginning of 2021, with the highest number of daily deaths (17) recorded on Tuesday February 9.

Reports of new, more-infectious variants of the disease, in addition to a surge of tourists visiting Dubai coincided with the rising number of cases. It is not clear exactly what effect these factors had on the spread of the disease.

The country has rolled out an extensive vaccination campaign, announcing on Tuesday the inoculation of 40% of its 9.8 million population (and 48 percent of the elderly).

It has now meted out the second-highest number of vaccine doses per capita in the world – a total of around five million.

Read more:

UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic

Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases

UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents