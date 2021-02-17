.
UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to COVID-19 in medical trial

A dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer (File photo)
Reuters, London

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to COVID-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

