.
.
.
.
Language

Vaccines available for all Americans by end of July: Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, DC, February 10, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, DC, February 10, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Vaccines available for all Americans by end of July: Biden

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Milwaukee

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that all Americans will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before August.

Biden has previously predicted that vaccines might be available to all by spring, but the White House has recently toned down its optimism, citing difficulties both with availability of vaccines and ability to deliver them.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Asked when all Americans would be vaccinated, Biden told a CNN town hall meeting with members of the public: “By the end of July this year.”

“By the end of July we’ll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American,” he said.

Biden also said that he wanted a faster return of children to schools and that he backs vaccinations for teachers. Authorities should “move them up in the hierarchy.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked at the town hall session when life would get back to normal, Biden said “by next Christmas we’ll be in a very different circumstance.”

“A year from now I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people that have to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask,” Biden said, adding that he couldn’t be sure.

Read more:

Biden to discuss coronavirus, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

US to get 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna: Biden

CDC survey shows some vaccine reluctance among Americans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, three deaths Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Over 60 pct of UAE residents expect vaccine to restore normalcy in a year: Study Over 60 pct of UAE residents expect vaccine to restore normalcy in a year: Study
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More