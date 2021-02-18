Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life on a province by province basis from March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that nationwide weekend COVID-19 lockdowns would be lifted in some provinces based on infection rates.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Turkey’s curfews, weekend lockdowns and other curbs were adopted in December in the face of rising cases. It plans a gradual nationwide re-opening of schools beginning March 1.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said a decision on re-opening of cafes and restaurants would be made in the coming days, and urged citizens to continue abiding by the measures.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Positive COVID-19 test rates top 25 pct in some US Midwest states

Coronavirus: Greece says first migrant dies of COVID-19 since the pandemic

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports drop in cases, detects 403 COVID-19 infections