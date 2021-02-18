Saudi Arabia’s National Scientific Committee for Infectious Diseases has decided that one COVID-19 vaccine dose should be sufficient for those who have previously been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The dose would be administered six months after their recovery from the coronavirus, and would be considered a “booster for their immunity,” the health ministry said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Second phase of vaccination campaign

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign across all regions of the Kingdom, adding that those wishing to take the vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehhaty app.

“We have started giving the vaccine in all regions of the Kingdom. I invite everyone to register in the Sehhaty app to get the vaccine,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, said in a tweet.

“At this stage, priority will be given to those who register first according to the approved vaccine administration categories,” the minister added.

The second stage of the Kingdom’s coronavirus vaccination campaign targets the following groups:

• Citizens and residents over 50 years, and health practitioners.

• Those with one of the following chronic diseases: asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease, including coronary artery disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, active cancer, and those with obesity and a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30-40.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 334 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 373,702, and the death toll to 6,445, according to the Ministry of Health.

