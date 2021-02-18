.
Saudi Arabia records 327 COVID-19 infections, 371 recoveries

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia reported 327 new coronavirus cases and 371 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total to 374,029 cases and 365,017 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in the country rose by five to 6,450.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saudi Arabia’s National Scientific Committee for Infectious Diseases has decided that one COVID-19 vaccine dose should be sufficient for those who have previously been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced the launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign across all regions of the Kingdom, adding that those wishing to take the vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehhaty app.

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Thursday authorized the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

