Algeria to start producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine

Empty vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured in Argentina, January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Empty vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured in Argentina, January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Algeria to start producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says Algeria will start producing Russia's Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine in six or seven months.

The announcement came Thursday in a televised address. Health Minister Abderahmane Benbouzid said earlier this week that the vaccine will be produced by state laboratory Saidal. They did not provide details about production plans.

Algeria, a longtime Russian ally, used Sputnik to launch its vaccination campaign last month.

But some doctors have complained that initial deliveries of 50,000 doses of Sputnik and 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine fall far short of need.

Algeria is also expecting deliveries of China’s vaccines and is eligible to receive vaccines through the COVAX global program for developing countries.

New infections in the country have stabilized in recent weeks, and the government slightly relaxed curfew rules last week to let hairdressers, gyms and some stores to reopen.

