President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says Algeria will start producing Russia's Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine in six or seven months.

The announcement came Thursday in a televised address. Health Minister Abderahmane Benbouzid said earlier this week that the vaccine will be produced by state laboratory Saidal. They did not provide details about production plans.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Algeria, a longtime Russian ally, used Sputnik to launch its vaccination campaign last month.

But some doctors have complained that initial deliveries of 50,000 doses of Sputnik and 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine fall far short of need.

Algeria is also expecting deliveries of China’s vaccines and is eligible to receive vaccines through the COVAX global program for developing countries.

New infections in the country have stabilized in recent weeks, and the government slightly relaxed curfew rules last week to let hairdressers, gyms and some stores to reopen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Algeria says it has discussed with Russia producing Sputnik V vaccine

Coronavirus: Tunisia registers Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russia warns of delays in Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine supply to Latin America