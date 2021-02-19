.
.
.
.
Language

Hungary set to bolster vaccination drive to combat third COVID-19 wave: PM

A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)
A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)
Coronavirus

Hungary set to bolster vaccination drive to combat third COVID-19 wave: PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Budapest

Published: Updated:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said the country’s health care system will withstand pressure from a rising third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments.

Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As large Chinese and Russian vaccine shipments join Western drugs to help the vaccination effort, Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million people by early March and 2.5 million of its 10 million citizens by early April, Orban told public radio.

“We are in a moment of danger,” Orban said. With vaccinations and infections “racing along”, he urged citizens to register for vaccinations.

“Then, if we can fight off the third wave, we can reopen the country,” he said.

Hungary has launched a nationwide survey to see if people feel safe resuming social interactions for those who have been inoculated, or prefer to wait until the pandemic is over before curbs are eased.

Hungary will launch a vaccine passport in coming weeks, the government has said, although details are sketchy.

Hungary was the first EU member to secure vaccines from non-Western sources, with the first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V drug arriving this month and half a million doses of a Chinese vaccine following it on Tuesday.

Read more:

Hungary receives 6,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Germany’s Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit

EU’s first Sinopharm vaccine shipment arrives in Hungary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks
US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Rich nations stockpiling a billion more coronavirus vaccine shots than needed: Report Rich nations stockpiling a billion more coronavirus vaccine shots than needed: Report
US informed Israel ahead of Iran policy announcement: Report US informed Israel ahead of Iran policy announcement: Report
Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran
Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More