US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine

This file photo taken on February 2, 2021 shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccination center in Belgium. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday the most common side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine side effects and said the data of the first month of vaccinations showed no safety concerns.

The US administered over 13.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines to its population.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The CDC data, collected between December 14 and January 13, showed 6,994 reports of “adverse events after vaccination,” 6,354 of them were classified as “non-serious” and 640 as “serious,” which included 113 deaths.

However, the CDC said available information “did not suggest any causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death.”

The health agency also reported “rare” cases of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction requiring medical attention, with both vaccines, at a rate of 4.5 reported cases per million doses administered.

Out of the 62 confirmed cases of anaphylaxis, 74.2 percent were after receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 25.8 percent after receipt of the Moderna vaccine

"Healthcare providers and vaccine recipients can be reassured about the safety of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC said the most common side effects of the vaccines were:

Headache – 22.4 percent

Fatigue – 16.5 percent

Dizziness – 16.5 percent

Chills – 14.9 percent

Nausea – 14.8 percent

