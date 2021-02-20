.
AstraZeneca to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Japan

A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee. (File photo: AFP)
AstraZeneca Plc plans to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Japan and will begin local distribution as soon as it receives government approval, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing an interview with an official at the drugmaker’s Japan unit.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Japanese government signed a contract with the company to procure enough vaccines for 60 million people, NHK said. AstraZeneca applied to the health ministry for vaccine approval earlier this month, the Nikkei reported.

The company’s Japan unit plans to produce vaccines for more than 40 million people through its partner JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. in Hyogo prefecture, NHK reported.

