An Irish cluster of three cases of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil has been completely contained, a senior health official said on Saturday.

All three were infected outside of Ireland and all were discovered during a 14-day quarantine following the patients’ arrival from Brazil, Cillian De Gascun, the head of Ireland’s national virus laboratory, told RTE radio.

The infections, the first of the P1 Brazil variant to be discovered in Ireland, were announced by health officials on Friday evening.

