.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia records 325 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city. (iStock)
Aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 325 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 325 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 382 patients also recovered from the virus in that time.

The Kingdom has seen 6,457 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 374,691 cases recorded and 365,745 patients having recovered from the virus.

The second phase of Saudi Arabia's vaccination program was launched on Thursday, with inoculations becoming more widely available to different categories of residents.

While priority was initially given to those above the age of 65, residents and citizens above the age of 50 are now being offered the vaccine as well as people with certain chronic diseases and the overweight.

On February 3, new restrictions were brought in banning entry for travellers from a list of 20 countries in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Closures of all events and recreational activities were announced on February 4.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia: One COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for those who recovered from virus

Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3

COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia: Events, weddings canceled and cinemas, gyms closed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki
US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal

Top Content

UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases
Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer
New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected
US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine
'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West 'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More