Saudi Arabia has recorded 325 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 382 patients also recovered from the virus in that time.

The Kingdom has seen 6,457 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 374,691 cases recorded and 365,745 patients having recovered from the virus.

The second phase of Saudi Arabia's vaccination program was launched on Thursday, with inoculations becoming more widely available to different categories of residents.

While priority was initially given to those above the age of 65, residents and citizens above the age of 50 are now being offered the vaccine as well as people with certain chronic diseases and the overweight.

On February 3, new restrictions were brought in banning entry for travellers from a list of 20 countries in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Closures of all events and recreational activities were announced on February 4.

