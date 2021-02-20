The United Arab Emirates have recorded 3,158 new cases of COVID-19, 4,298 recoveries and 15 deaths, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the UAE now stands at 368,175 while 356,013 people have recovered from the virus.

The UAE also conducted 165,357 coronavirus tests within the last 24 hours.

Despite a continuous increase in daily cases, the country is currently leading the way in vaccinations, with more than five million vaccine doses administered.

The vaccination program was rolled out in December 2020 and aimed to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by March 2021.

