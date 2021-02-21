.
.
.
.
Language

Argentina has new health chief after COVID-19 vaccine line-jumping scandal

The Secretary of Health Access of the Argentinian Ministry of Health Carla Vizzotti uses alcohol gel as Argentine Presidnet Alberto Fernandez (out of frame) speaks during a press conference at the presidential residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, on August 12, 2020
Argentina’s new health minister Carla Vizzotti during a press conference (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Argentina has new health chief after COVID-19 vaccine line-jumping scandal

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Buenos Aires

Published: Updated:

Argentina’s new health minister took office on Saturday following the resignation of her predecessor after he was caught helping friends skip the line for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Carla Vizzotti, an internal medicine specialist, was sworn in by President Alberto Fernandez at the presidential residence in a brief ceremony broadcast on television. She did not issue a statement afterward or take questions from the media.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

As a former deputy minister, Vizzotti, 48, was responsible for securing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for Argentina.

Former health minister Gines Gonzalez Garci resigned late Friday after it emerged that the 75-year-old doctor had aided acquaintances in getting vaccinated ahead of their turn.

The scandal broke after a 71-year-old journalist, Horacio Verbitsky, announced on the radio that, owing to his longstanding friendship with the minister, he had been able to get vaccinated in his office ahead of the general population.

So far only health workers have been vaccinated in Argentina and vaccinations for people aged over 70 only began on Wednesday in the province of Buenos Aires.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local media reported that other people close to the government were also vaccinated at the health ministry.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation, local press reported.

So far Argentina has received 1.2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and 580,000 of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India.

The country has recorded more than two million cases of Covid-19 and 51,000 deaths, out of a population of 44 million people.

Read more:

Argentina health minister resigns after reports of VIP coronavirus vaccine access

Coronavirus: Argentina detects first case of British COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus: Argentina approves Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Kuwait reverses decision to allow foreign arrivals, bans entry of non-citizens Kuwait reverses decision to allow foreign arrivals, bans entry of non-citizens

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More