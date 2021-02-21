Over 17 million people have used “Tawakkalna” app in Saudi Arabia, the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus, since it was launched nine months ago, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The Tawakkalna application was launched in May by Saudi Arabia to initially manage issue permits to government and private entities during the curfew in place at the time. The application was developed through the close cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, announced that the launch of an online “Health Passport” for those who completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – would also be available on the “Tawakkalna” app.

He praised the residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia for downloading and utilizing the app as part of COVID-19 containment efforts across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to launch coronavirus contact tracing applications during the pandemic.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) President Dr Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi said the app was a pioneering utilization of technology during the pandemic, and enabled the Kingdom to record cases of the coronavirus and limit the spread of new infections.

The Kingdom also launched its coronavirus social distancing app “Tabaud” in June. The app notifies people if they came into contact with an individual infected with COVID-19.

