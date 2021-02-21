.
Saudi Arabia detects 315 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia detected 315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 375,006, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in the Kindgom is 2,451 out of which only 508 are critical, according to the ministry.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,461.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 366,094 after 349 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Over 17 million people have used “Tawakkalna” app in Saudi Arabia, the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus, since it was launched nine months ago, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) President Dr Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi said the app was a pioneering utilization of technology during the pandemic, and enabled the Kingdom to record cases of the coronavirus and limit the spread of new infections.

