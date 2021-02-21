.
A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
A medic obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported 2,250 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 370,425, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

Seventeen people died in the last 24 hours, raising the virus-related death toll in th country to 1,125.

Meanwhile, 3,684 people recovered from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 359,697.

The UAE reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with the ministry recording 20 fatalities in only 24 hours.

Despite a rapidly rising rate of daily infections and COVID-19 deaths, the country has been leading the global vaccination drive.

As of Wednesday, the UAE vaccinated 40 percent of its population and 48 percent of the country’s elderly residents- a significant milestone in their fight against the virus, NCEMA reported.

