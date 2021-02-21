.
.
.
.
Language

UK gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 17.6 million people

A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UK gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 17.6 million people

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

More than 17.6 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, official data showed on Sunday, as daily deaths and coronavirus cases slipped.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Official figures showed that a further 215 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, down from the 445 reported on Saturday, although numbers can be distorted over the weekend.

A total of 120,580 people have now died in Britain from the virus. Deaths on a seven day average are down 27 percent.

The figures showed 9,834 new cases, down from 10,406 the day before.

Read more:

Peru suffers medical oxygen shortages amid coronavirus second wave

EU to approve J&J coronavirus vaccine in coming weeks: Germany’s Health Minister

Britain to offer all adults a coronavirus vaccine by end of July

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
UAE reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in just 24 hours, 2,250 new cases UAE reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in just 24 hours, 2,250 new cases
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More