Belgium-based cycling team Alpecin-Fenix have withdrawn from the UAE Tour after one member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19, race organizers said on Monday.

The team was notified of the positive result following the latest round of testing on Sunday and the person is currently self-isolating.

“Alpecin-Fenix, in agreement with the UAE Tour organizer, have decided to withdraw its team from the race, in order to safeguard the race bubble and ensure the safe continuation of the race,” race organizers said in a statement.

Organizers added that those who came in contact with the person were also in isolation and all team members will have further tests shortly.

Alpecin-Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel was the overnight leader after winning the first stage of the race on Sunday. The team did not take part in the second stage.

The final two stages of last year’s UAE Tour, which featured some of the world’s top riders, was cancelled due to two Italian participants testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

