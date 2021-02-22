.
.
.
.
Language

Alpecin-Fenix withdraw from UAE Tour after positive COVID-19 test

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel (L) of Team Alpecin–Fenix gestures as he approaches the finish line to win the first stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from al-Dhafra Castle to al-Mirfa on February 21, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel (L) of Team Alpecin–Fenix gestures as he approaches the finish line to win the first stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from al-Dhafra Castle to al-Mirfa on February 21, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
Coronavirus

Alpecin-Fenix withdraw from UAE Tour after positive COVID-19 test

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Belgium-based cycling team Alpecin-Fenix have withdrawn from the UAE Tour after one member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19, race organizers said on Monday.

The team was notified of the positive result following the latest round of testing on Sunday and the person is currently self-isolating.

“Alpecin-Fenix, in agreement with the UAE Tour organizer, have decided to withdraw its team from the race, in order to safeguard the race bubble and ensure the safe continuation of the race,” race organizers said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Organizers added that those who came in contact with the person were also in isolation and all team members will have further tests shortly.

Alpecin-Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel was the overnight leader after winning the first stage of the race on Sunday. The team did not take part in the second stage.

The final two stages of last year’s UAE Tour, which featured some of the world’s top riders, was cancelled due to two Italian participants testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE cycling team of Tour champ Pogačar gets COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
COVID-19 triggering wave of secondary health complaints, say doctors COVID-19 triggering wave of secondary health complaints, say doctors

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More