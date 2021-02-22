.
Biden to mark 500,000 COVID-19 with White House vigil

US President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, Washington

President Joe Biden will mark the US crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed US fatality due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.

Biden has made a point of recognizing the lives lost from the virus.

His first event upon arriving in Washington for his inauguration a month ago was to deliver remarks at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony.

