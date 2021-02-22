The evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of COVID-19, Britain’s vaccines minister said on Monday ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown.

“Suffice to say the evidence looks good,” Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News when asked if vaccines were effective at cutting infections and hospitalizations.

“We wouldn’t be in this place this morning to be able to say that we’re going to reopen schools on March 8, and ... as school holidays begin on March 29, we will look at the rule of six and two families being (able) to see each other outdoors ... if we’re not confident that actually the vaccine program is beginning to really bear fruit.”

