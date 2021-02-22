.
Evidence looks good on COVID-19 vaccines cutting transmission: UK minister

Two women walk down Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, as Britain continues its third COVID-19 lockdown, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of COVID-19, Britain’s vaccines minister said on Monday ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Suffice to say the evidence looks good,” Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News when asked if vaccines were effective at cutting infections and hospitalizations.

“We wouldn’t be in this place this morning to be able to say that we’re going to reopen schools on March 8, and ... as school holidays begin on March 29, we will look at the rule of six and two families being (able) to see each other outdoors ... if we’re not confident that actually the vaccine program is beginning to really bear fruit.”

